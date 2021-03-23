Printing and publishing associations protest hike in prices of printing materials

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Mar: Corona pandemic driven lockdown has negatively impacted the printing and publishing industry quite significantly. In its effort towards overcoming this impact, the industry is facing several tough challenges even as a new challenge in form of exorbitant price hike in paper and raw materials has become very formidable.

To protest against this, Dev Bhumi Printers and publishers association Uttarakhand today joined hands with the call of All India Printers Association to observe 22nd March 2021 as a black day by wearing black ribbon. A protest meeting was held at a local restaurant at Rajpur Road, Dehradun where the office bearers and members of the association decided to take up the the issue further at the policy level. It is estimated that over 25 thousand families are, directly or indirectly, associated with this industry in the state and whose day to day life is getting adversely affected due to loss of income due to the pandemic and the steep price hike in printing paper and material costs. In addition, this steep hike is bound to impact the packaging and curriculum book publishing also. During the testing times of Covid-19, when this micro and small industry is somehow surviving, this hike has added tons of load on the already impacted industry.

Among those present in the meeting included present President Ranu Bisht, Vice president Vivek Agarwal, secretary Sanjay Verma, Chetan Suri and Ajeet Singh.