Pritam Singh demands disqualification of MLA Raj Kumar

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 22 Sep: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has demanded disqualification of MLA Raj Kumar from the membership of the State Assembly. It may be recalled that Raj Kumar had won from Purola constituency on the Congress ticket. However, he switched over to his former party, the BJP, on 12 September this year. It is in this context that Pritam Singh has sought disqualification of Raj Kumar under the Anti Defection Law.