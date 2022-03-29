Pritam Singh leads race for Leader of the Opposition

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 28 Mar: A meeting of the Congress legislators was held today at Congress Bhawan here today with Devendra Yadav, the leader in charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, attending as observer.

Sources claimed that Pritam Singh’s name was discussed along with some others including those of Harish Dhami and Rajendra Bhandari for the post. Sources claimed that the final decision rested on the Party High Command but Singh’s name had emerged as the top choice of the legislators. The announcement of the name could be made at anytime, they further claimed.