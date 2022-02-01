Priyanka Gandhi in Doon today, to address virtual rally

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Congress party’s national general secretary and star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi will address a virtual election rally in favour of party candidates from Luxuria Farms located on Canal Road in Dehradun, tomorrow. She will also release a document, titled ‘Uttarakhandiyat Swabhiman Pratibha Patra’ on this occasion.

State Congress Media In-charge Rajiv Mehrishi said that, as part of campaigning for the party’s authorised candidates, Priyanka Gandhi would address a public meeting and virtual rally. This virtual rally would be broadcast to all the 70 assembly constituencies simultaneously. The party would also present the promises being made to the people of Uttarakhand after coming to power in the state.