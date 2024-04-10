Priyanka Gandhi to address 2 rallies in U’khand on 13 Apr

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Apr: Senior Congress leader and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is coming on an Uttarakhand tour on 13 April.

She is likely to address two rallies on that day in Pauri and Haridwar, respectively. This information was shared by State Congress Vice President Mathura Dutt Joshi. It may be recalled that the polling in Uttarakhand is due to be held on 19 April.

Joshi said that former President of the party, Rahul Gandhi is also likely to address two rallies in the state, but his programme is yet to be finalised. He added that Rahul Gandhi’s visit will be finalised in a day or two. Similarly, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge is also due to address one or two rallies in the state but his tour is also yet to be finalised. He stated further that some more national leaders are also due to campaign in the state and in a day or two their tours would also be finalised.