Production of millets will be doubled by 2025: Ganesh Joshi

4-day U’khand Shree Anna Festival begins today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 May: State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi held a press conference in connection with the four-day Uttarakhand Shree Anna (Millet) Festival to be organised from 13 to 16 May at a private hotel in Dehradun.

Joshi said that 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millet in accordance with the proposal of the Government of India by the United Nations. Millet crops have been recognized as Shri Anna. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand, special efforts are being made by the government for the promotion of Shree Anna crops and coarse grains. He reminded that, in the month of January, a millet feast was organised for all Members of the Assembly and the general public during the budget session at Gairsain and in the month of March at the Chief Minister’s residence. Similarly, a Krishak Mahotsav was organised from 25 April to 3 May. Coarse grains of the state were propagated through Krishak Raths at the level of all Nyaya Panchayats in Uttarakhand.

Joshi added that, keeping in view the resolve of the Government of India for the promotion of food crops, the festival will be held from 13 to 16 May at the Survey of India, Hathibadkala, Ground. The objective of the programme is to spread information about the health benefits of food crops and their importance among the general public. Brainstorming will also be held on the possibilities of millets in the state and the conclusions will be implemented by the state government.

A total of 134 stalls related to millet will be set up at the festival. These will include 17 stalls of the agriculture and linear departments, government and non-government agricultural universities / colleges like Pantnagar University, Bharsar University, Vivekananda Hill Agricultural Research Institute, Almora, Himgiri Zee Vishwavidyalaya, Maya Group of Colleges, Sri Guru Ram Rai University, Uttaranchal University, Graphic Era University, Dolphin PG Institute, Alpine College, Devbhoomi University, Doon PG College, Petroleum University, etc. Ten stalls will be of the Indian Institute of Millet Research of Hyderabad, NRLM Group, Agricultural Mechanisation, Organic Group, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur. Along with this, a food court stall is also being set up. The festival will also have Shree Anna-centric discussions, scientific sessions, presentations by related institutes, agricultural universities and start-ups.

He announced that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will participate as the Chief Guest at the inaugural programme. On 14 May, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chowdhary will also be present. Agriculture Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh will also participate. About 10,000 farmers from all over the state are expected to participate, as also hoteliers, startups, etc. Colourful cultural programmes.

A technical session on millet crops will also be organised on 13 May, on 14 May, an entrepreneurship session will be organised on millet crops and, on 15 May, programmes related to Rural Development Department/NRLM will be organised.

Agriculture Director Gaurishankar, Siddharth Agarwal, Jogendra Pundir, etc., were present on this occasion.