Prof AN Purohit’s book titled ‘A Journey into the Unknown’ released

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Jul: A formal interactive session between Prof A. N. Purohit, Former VC, HNB Garhwal University, Srinagar and Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General UCOST was organized at Vigyan Dham, Jhajra, today. The occasion marked the release of Prof Purohit’s book titled, “A Journey into the Unknown.” Dr Rajendra Dobhal & Alumni of H. N. B. Garhwal University, Srinagar who were closely associated with Prof Purohit released the book in his gracious presence.

Dr Dobhal enlightened the gathering about some educational & inspirational facts relating to Prof Purohit mentioned in this book. Prof Purohit briefed about his entire journey till date. He gave a message to the youngsters to hard work. He said that he is satisfied with his life and has no regret at this stage.