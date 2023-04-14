Prof DP Singh, Education Advisor to UP CM, pays obeisance at Guru Ram Rai Darbar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Apr: Professor DP Singh, ex-Chairman of University Grants Commission and current Education Advisor to Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, paid obeisance at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar on Wednesday.

He also had a formal meeting with Mahant Devendra Dass and received his blessings.

The Mahant appreciated the contribution of Prof DP Singh in the field of higher education and wished for his bright future.

Professor DP Singh has been Chairman of the UGC from 2018 to 2021. In his career of four decades, he has represented many premier academic institutions. The Mahant and Professor Singh had detailed discussions about higher education in Uttarakhand, UGC and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), etc.

Mahant Devendra Dass acquainted Professor Singh with the courses being run by Shri Guru Ram Rai University and the research being conducted. Professor Singh praised the quality of education imparted and research at SGRR Group’s educational institutions.