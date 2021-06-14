Prof (Dr) Shashi Prateek passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 13 Jun: Professor (Dr) Shashi Prateek, the elder sister of the AIIMS Rishikesh Director, has passed away. She was 71 years old. Prof Shashi Prateek was unwell for some time after suffering from Covid and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.

She was previously the Head of the Department of Gynecology at Vardhman Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. Dr Pratik was a covid warrior.

Prof Shashi Prateek was medically trained in London and Sydney. Despite receiving education abroad, she chose the path of medical service to the people of the country and served them throughout her life.

AIIMS Director Prof Ravi Kant said that she was not only his elder sister; she was also a social thinker who had goodwill towards all.

Her cremation was performed at Chandeshwar Ghat in Rishikesh. Her husband, Prof KPS Malik is a well known ophthalmologist. Faculty members and doctors of AIIMS gave a tearful final farewell to Prof Shashi.