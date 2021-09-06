Prof KL Tawar to receive ‘Sparsh Ganga Shiksha Shri Samman 2021’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Sep: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Himalayan Education Research and Development Society (HERDS) has chose Professor KL Talwar, Principal of the Chakrata Degree College, for its ‘Sparsh Ganga Shiksha Shri Samman 2021’. Professor Talwar is one of the five persons chosen from across the state. Professor KL Talwar has contributed significantly to the Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan from Barkot College as the district coordinator from Uttarkashi district.

On 17 December, 2009, the Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan was inaugurated and thousands of NSS students from 55 inter colleges and degree colleges collected tons of waste from the banks of the Ganga, Yamuna and other subsidiary rivers and made a mark on Uttarkashi district.

They also wrote multiple slogans for success of this movement and the board honored these slogans by publishing them in Sparsh Ganga Smarika.

Many slogans out of these made their way into the headlines of significant newspapers. The NSS state level newsletter ‘Yuva Sankalp’ also reported many events of Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan. It also organised multiple rallies and cleanliness drives on local river banks while actively being a part of Government Degree College, Doiwala. These activities were also published in their newsletter, ‘Sanstha Darpan’, highlighting their impact and importance.

As the Principal of Government Degree College, Chakrata, over two and a half years, he has led movements like abandoning use of single use plastics, manufacturing bags from old clothes, human chains to protect environment, Save Himalaya oath and cleanliness drives.

For active participation in the Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan and on 10 years of completion of this movement, Garhwal University’s UMANG (University Mission of Namami Gange) had felicitated Professor Talwar on 17 December, 2019 in Rishikesh. It is commendable that Professor Talwar, who has special interest in social work, also provided cash scholarships to the toppers of his college in the memory of his late father, Sai Das Talwar.

On the occasion of Sparsh Ganga Diwas, on 17 December 2021, Prof Talwar will be presented Rs11,000, a memento and a citation.