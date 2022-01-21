Prof Rajendra Mamgain nominated Member, UERC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jan: Prof Rajendra P Mamgain, Professor & Head, Department of Economics, Doon University, and Fellow, Global Labour Organisation, The Netherlands, has been nominated as a Member of the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Prof Mamgain is a well-known development economist, who has served various prestigious organisations. Prior to joining Doon University in July 2021, he was Chair Professor of the prestigious SR Sankaran Chair (Rural Labour) in National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad, and senior Professor in Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow. He is amongst the well-known economists of the country who has made significant contributions in the field of development economics, including labour economics. His pioneering work on migration and livelihoods in Uttarakhand has been widely acknowledged in policy domains and mainstreaming of the issue in development discourse.

Prof Mamgain has written more than ten books, 85 papers and participated in several debates in print and electronic media. His views and vision for the economy of Uttarakhand and economic reforms are crystal clear, which are dedicated to the development of the state as well the country as a whole. Prof Mamgain has been congratulated by the faculty, officers and staff of the University for his nomination to the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Prof Mamgain has expressed his gratitude to Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice-Chancellor of Doon University, senior colleagues Prof HC Purohit, Prof Harsh Dobhal, Prof SP Sati and Prof Arun Kumar and other faculty members with whom he often remains engaged in academic discussions on the contemporary issues of development in the state.