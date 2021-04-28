Prominent newspaper distributor DP Gupta is no more

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Apr: One of the prominent newspaper distributors of the town, Devi Prasad Gupta is no more. He died due to COVID-19. He was admitted at Welmed Hospital in Clement Town on 13th April and passed away on Saturday around mid- night.

He was 64. Gupta is survived by wife Sangita and children Rahul, Rohit and Indu Agarwal.

Gupta News Agency was established in 1958. The Guptas were distributors for Amar Ujala and Hindustan Times for many years. Presently they are distributors of Dainik Jagran.

The Garhwal Post family extends its condolences to the members of the bereaved family.