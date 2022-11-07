Promotion and protection of the five elements is necessary: Pushkar Singh Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Nov: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, while inaugurating the two-day national conference on Akash Tattva at Uttaranchal University, Dehradun said, “If we work with diligence, enthusiasm, and dedication, then the whole sky will be ours.” He congratulated the senior scientists and thinkers from all over the country and abroad who are going to present their expert lectures on all the dimensions of the sky. He said that the more we understand the importance of Akash Tattva, the easier our life will be. He further added that the science of India is Sanatan Vigyan, which was there in the past and is there today and will be there tomorrow also.

The special guest of the seminar Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy, Department of Space Science, Prime Minister’s Office, Government of India, emphasized that this type of event is being organized first time in the history of independent India.

Seminars and exhibitions on Panchatantra organized by Bhaiya Joshi are being conducted in five states across the country. He said that organizing such a seminar was a challenge for us, which has been made easier by Devbhoomi. He said that it is our good fortune that the opportunity has come in our part to organize a seminar on the first element, Akash Tattva. He said that the knowledge of the past must be mixed with the present knowledge.

The knowledge that India has is unique and is no one else has that knowledge. The aim of science is to make life simple. He said that the time is not far when the whole world will come here to seek the knowledge of the Panchabhutas.

Bhaiya Joshi, the special guest of the seminar said that our life is governed and protected by the Panch Mahabhutas. We have a vision, a thought, a behavior. It is a global scientific and global thought and a subject going on in practical life. He said that to understand the universe means to experience an invisible power. We must share wealth of knowledge with the whole world.

There is a need to look at ancient subjects from a scientific point of view. He said that the whole India is Devbhoomi, which is headed by Uttarakhand. He said that our sages gave us the knowledge to reduce the difference between the inner sky and the outer sky.

In his address, special guest Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Scientific Adviser, Prime Minister’s Office, said that this conference is the result of the efforts we were making for last 6 months to give concrete shape to the idea of the seminar on Panch Mahabhutas. He said that the sky has no limit, but it has the greatest impact on our lives.

We have the ability to live in every situation, but it does not mean that we should pollute the environment. We have to achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Secretary of Department of Space Science and Chairman Space Commission S Somanath said that we were worried about holding the first such seminar in Uttarakhand, but Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given his full cooperation and helped in making it successful.

He said that many experts have come in this seminar whose lectures will illuminate our mind and soul. He said that with the special interest of the Prime Minister of India in space science, many ambitious schemes are going on through which we can lead the whole world in space science because we believe in working for humanity.

The National Secretary, Vigyan Bharati, Vivekananda Pai proposed a vote of thanks to all the guests and participants. As a part of the technical session, Dr. R. Krishnan, director of IITM Pune, delivered a lecture on the Earth's Meteorological system and monsoon in India. Apart from this, in the first session, three scientists' lectures were held under the chairmanship of Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood about the relationship between the earth and the atmosphere with the sky.

In the second session the keynote lecture was given by Acharya Dr. David Fawle on the Origin Of Sky In Vedic Literature. Apart from this, lectures of senior scientists of various institutions were organized under the chairmanship of Dr. S. Chandrashekhar Secretary Science and Technology on the topic of ‘Environment and Climate Change: Role of Sky.’

Chief Minister Dhami, Minister of Science and Technology, Government of India, Dr. Jitendra Singh and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also visited the exhibition, and encouraged the students.

The lecturers mainly included Dr. T. K. Mandal, Prof. Devyendu Nandi, Dr. Santanu Bhatwadekar, Dr. David Fawle, Dr. A. P. Demary, Prof. J. R. Bhatt, Dr. Tejal Kanitkar, Dr. Anil Kulkani, Prof. Anand Patwardhan, Prof. Jayaraman, Prof. Mukul Tiwari.

