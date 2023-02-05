Property of Ankita Bhandari murder accused Pulkit Arya to be attached

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 4 Feb: Uttarakhand Police is preparing to confiscate the property of Pulkit Arya , the chief accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case. Sources in the Police confirmed that a report has been sent to the District Magistrate recommending attaching the property of Pulkit Arya , the main accused in the Ankita murder case, under the Gangster Act. SSP Pauri has recommended attachment of Pulkit Arya ‘s property .

Under the Gangster Act, a report has been sent to the District Magistrate for confiscating the total property worth three crore of Pulkit Arya , accused of the Ankita murder case, who had allegedly committed the murder by forming an organised gang. Meanwhile, the Nainital High Court has currently ordered a stay on the conduct of a Narco and polygraph test of Pulkit Arya , the main accused in the famous Ankita Bhandari murder case. The court has sought a response from the government in this matter within three weeks. The matter will now be heard after three weeks.

The case was heard in a single bench of Vacation Judge Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma. According to the case, Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, had challenged the order of the trial court which had granted permission to conduct the Narco test. Chief Judicial Magistrate First Kotdwar had given the permission which has since been stayed by the Uttarakhand High Court.