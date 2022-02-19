‘Proud to be an Indian’ contest held at St Jude’s School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Feb: The last two years have left a deep impact on the lives of all the students as not only their academics but their co-curricular activities and emotional well-being were hampered drastically.

Keeping the varied interest of students in mind, the Vice Principal of St Jude’s School took the initiative to organise a ‘Proud to be an Indian’ Contest on 12 February, which involved activities like Rangoli, Mehndi Design, Flower Arrangement, Creativity with Waste Material, Face Painting, Headgear Design, Modern Art, Abstract Art and Kite Flying.

hThe students participated with zeal and enthusiasm.

In the Kite Flying (Senior School) contest, the First Position went toUdit Chauhan (10 Com. A); and Second Position to Faiz Ansari (10 Com. A). In the middle school category, the First Position was taken by Joshua Leavers (7E) and Second Position by Yuvraj Sethi (7E).

In Mehndi Design (Senior School), the First Position went to Sheetal (12 Sci.A) and Second Position to Vidushi Bisht (12 Sci.A). In the middle school category, Anushka Chauhan (8B) came first and Arani Rawat (7E), second. In Flower Arrangement, the First Position went to Atishi Singh (12 Sci. C) and Second Position to Aishwarya Bansal (11 Sci. B).

In Rangoli Design, First Position went to Khushi Kudiyal (12 Sci.B) and Second Position to Vanshika Joshi. In the middle school category, Priyanshi Bisht (6A), Anshika Singh (6A) and Pratishtha (6A) came first, and Ishika Chauhan (6E), second.

In Headgear Design, the First Position went to Shrestha Chamoli (12 Com. C) and Second Position to SoumyaBisht (9 Sci.A) and Tashi Yangzom (10 Sci.A). In Face Painting, Aisha (10 Sci.C) came first and Diya Vats (10 Sci. B), second. In Abstract Art, First Position went to Vaibhai Bisht (9 Com. B), and Second Position to Ayushi Chauhan (9 Com.A) and Rajneesh Bhandari (12 Com. C).

In Modern Art, Veronica Bauddha (9 Sci. C) was first and Akansha Jain (10 Com.A), second. In Creativity with Waste Material, the First Position was taken byKhurshleen Kaur (7C) and Second Position by Deepanshu Rana (6E).