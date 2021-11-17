PRSI book on NEP presented to JP Nadda

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Nov: Amit Pokhriyal, Chairman, Public Relations Society of India, Dehradun Chapter, presented a book on the New Education Policy- “Bharat ki Naveen Rashtriya Shiksha Neeti 2020: Navyug Ka Abhinandan” to BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, today.

JP Nadda, former Education Minister, GOI, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated PRSI Dehradun Chapter for publishing the book containing articles useful in understanding the new education policy.

Secretary, PRSI, Dehradun Chapter, Anil Sati was also present.