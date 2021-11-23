Pt Rajendra Gangani enthralls students with Kathak performance

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Nov: Under the aegis of Spic Macay, the renowned Kathak exponent, Pt Rajendra Gangani, enthralled the students with his performance at the Welham Girls’ School today.

The students were enriched by the nature of his style that combined the purity of tradition with the creativeness of a contemporary approach.

A Sangeet Academy awardee, Gangani mesmerised the students with his wonderful use of folklore in his performance. He presented a scintillating Kathak dance which was appreciated by one and all present.

Gangani is a disciple of Pt Kundanlal Gangani and a graduate from Kathak Kendra, New Delhi. He is trained in the Jaipur Gharana of Kathak dance.