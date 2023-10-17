Public awareness must for reduction of road accidents: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

RISHIKESH, 16 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in a “World Trauma Week-2023” event organised at AIIMS Rishikesh on Monday.

The Governor said that reducing road accidents in Uttarakhand is a challenge and to deal with it, there is a need to run a large-scale public awareness campaign. He said that in case of accidents, the first 10 minutes or one hour are very important. The death rate can be reduced by rescuing the accident victim in the ‘Platinum 10 Minutes’ and ‘Golden Hour’.

Governor Singh said that safe transportation of the accident victim to the trauma center is the biggest challenge. He laid special emphasis on minimising the time taken from the accident site to the trauma centre. He appreciated the week-long public awareness programmes conducted by AIIMS Rishikesh. He added that it is the responsibility of all, including doctors and nursing staff, to make every person in society aware of preventing accidents and providing trauma treatment. He said that AIIMS Rishikesh will help in tackling health-related challenges through heli ambulance and telemedicine facilities.

The Governor added that the efforts of AIIMS in finding solutions to health challenges in the hills through innovative technologies are commendable. AI-based concepts, drone technology and heli service to airlift patients are also being worked on by AIIMS. For this, he congratulated the institute. In the last year, tele-consultation has been given to more than 12 thousand people with the help of the helpline, for which he appreciated all the doctors.

Earlier, AIIMS Executive Director Professor (Dr) Meenu Singh welcomed the Governor. She said that there is a need to stop deaths due to trauma. AIIMS is trying to make more people aware and conscious about trauma.

The Head of the Trauma Department, Prof Qamar Azam, provided detailed information about the trauma awareness campaign conducted throughout the week. The event was also addressed by surgeons Dr Mayur Narayan and Dr Madhur Uniyal, etc. On this occasion, Dean, Academic, Prof Jaya Chaturvedi, Dr Bhaskar Sarkar, Dr Girish Kumar Singh along with doctors and nursing staff of AIIMS, NCC and children of schools were also present.