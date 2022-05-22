Public participation will improve budget exercise: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the pre-budget dialogue programme organised at the CM’s Residence late on Thursday. He said that the participation of the general public as well as domain experts would be ensured in the budget being prepared by the state government. Valuable suggestions were received from experts of various sectors like industry, trade, hotel, tourism, agriculture, etc., during the interaction.

The CM said that the budget played an important role in realising the dreams of the citizens of the state. The government is for the people. It is the government’s endeavour to make people participate. Experts working in different fields were offering valuable suggestions.

The Chief Minister added that, in view of the integrated development of the state, a Bodhisattva Vichaar Series has also been organised. In this, too, experts and intellectuals from various fields have given their valuable suggestions to the government. The conclusions drawn from such dialogues and thinking would play a big role in the development of the state.

On this occasion, Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal said that it is the result of the Chief Minister’s vision that, for the first time, a pre-budget dialogue programme has been organised in the state. Describing this as the youthful thinking of the young Chief Minister in the interest of the state, he said that the dialogue would help prepare a good budget for the state. The objective of bringing development to the person standing in the last line of society would also be realised through this.

Those who offered their suggestions at this event included Vijay Jaddhari, leader of Beej Bachao Campaign, Padma Shri awardee Prem Chand Sharma, District Panchayat President Madhu Chauhan, Sona Sajwan, District Panchayat President, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai, Roorkee Mayor Anuj Goyal, the Haridwar Mayor, State Industries Board President Anil Goyal, Sonia Garg, Manu Kochar, SIDCUL Manufacturers’ Association President Harendra Garg, Kailash Nagla of Small Industries Association, President, Mussoorie Hotel Association, Sanjay Agarwal, Harshit of Home Stay Organisation, Rakesh Pant of Adventure Tourism, GK Sharma of Taj Hotel Group, CA Virendra Kalra of Chartered Accountants Association, CA Rajesh Gupta, Abhishek Ahluwalia of Chardham Travel, Ketan Bhardwaj of Roorkee Industries Association, Vinay Goyal of Provincial Industry Trade Association, Dr Kiran Purohit, Kundan Singh Panwar, Harendra Pal Singh Negi, and experts from various fields.

MLA Khajan Das, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Dilip Jawalkar, etc., were also present on the occasion. The programme was conducted by Prof Durgesh Pant.