Public representatives should exercise restraint in their conduct: Bhatt

Dehradun, 3 Jan: BJP has urged all ministers, MLAs and public representatives to exercise restraint and discipline in advocating for development works. These instructions have been issued by BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt in view of yesterday’s incident in which Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal had indulged in a heated argument with Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal.

In an informal chat with the media persons at the BJP State Headquarters, today, Bhatt claimed that MLA Dugeshwar Lal and the Minister have expressed regret to the party leadership regarding yesterday’s incident. Bhatt said that, while it is usual for the MLAs to meet ministers and higher officials on issues of public concern, but they ought to exercise restraint while pressing for approval of their demands in public interest and in the interest of development works in their respective constituencies. He also claimed that the discussion between the public representatives is a sign of healthy democracy but such discussion should be decent.

Bhatt claimed that the party has taken yesterday’s incident seriously and versions of both the minister and the MLA have been received. He also claimed that the issues raised by the MLA are under investigation and the CM has assured appropriate action but such public display of any differences in opinions is not justified. He also claimed that the minister as well as the MLA, both, wanted development but some misunderstanding did occur between the two. He urged all the party MLAs, public representatives and ministers to follow restraint and practical discipline in public life.

Meanwhile, Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal, after meeting the state president, expressed regret in front of the media regarding yesterday’s incident. He said that being a public representative, he had met the minister regarding regional problems, but this entire incident happened due to misunderstanding on some technical points. But the intention of both is for public welfare and both are also related to the discipline of the party. In this regard, after talking to the State President and Chief Minister, the situation on all issues has become clear, he claimed.