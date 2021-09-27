Pulse Polio campaign launched in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 26 Sep: The District Health and Family Welfare Committee, Dehradun, started a Pulse Polio campaign here, today, by going door-todoor to provide the vaccine. BJP Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal inaugurated the Pulse Polio campaign. He said that India has become polio free, but polio may return. Therefore, it is very important to strengthen the immune system of children. With this, children can also be kept safe from a possible third wave of corona. He praised the officials for giving pulse polio doses to the children up to 5 years by going from door to door. He also urged the people to ensure pulse polio doses are given to their children of ages up to 5 years. Mussoorie Covid In-charge Dr Pradeep Rana said that the team of the Health Department under NITA of Mussoorie went to different areas to give polio doses to the children. For the next one week, 18 teams of the health department will go doorto-door to give the pulse polio doses. He said that the target is to provide pulse polio doses to 4500 children in Mussoorie area. He said that the health workers and guardians must follow the guidelines issued for protection from Covid during the campaign.