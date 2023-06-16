Purola disturbance is BJP conspiracy: Karan Mahara

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jun: Congress State Chief Karan Mahara today levelled a huge allegation against the BJP , claiming that Purola disturbance is BJP conspiracy . He also demanded resignation of Purola MLA. Mahara claimed today that most of the people who have migrated from Purola are office bearers of BJP ’s minority and according to them it is a well-planned conspiracy of the BJP so that appeasement can happen. Mahara also claimed that due to Purola incident and due to conspiracy of the BJP , Uttarakhand’s international image has taken a dent. He claimed that the Purola issue was also raised by the Gulf Countries. Mahara also claimed that the BJP ’s minority cell members deliberately migrated from there and abandoned their houses to spoil the communal harmony.

The Congress leader claimed that Purola MLA was adamant to hold Mahapanchayat in Purola despite the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC and demanded that BJP ask its MLA to resign.