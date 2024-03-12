Purpose of CM Helpline to ensure resolution of public complaints: Dhami during review

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting of the CM Helpline 1905 at the Secretariat here today. During the review meeting, the Chief Minister spoke to various complainants and heard their problems and also sought their feedback regarding the CM Helpline. In the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officers to take up the complaints received on CM Helpline 1905 on top priority. He also directed them to work on making CM Helpline 1905 more effective. He said that the purpose of CM Helpline is to provide convenience to the public and ensure resolution of their problems. If the complaint is not resolved, the department and officers concerned should follow up it continuously. While directing the officers, he said that they should give up the habit of keeping long-term/technical problems pending and work on quick resolution of the problems. The only objective of governance and administration is to satisfy the public. The Chief Minister said that all officers at every level should hold regular meetings regarding CM Helpline 1905. He insisted that the Government and administration should be accountable to the public. Everyone should work towards the complainants with a spirit of service, and the complaints received on CM Helpline should not be kept pending unnecessarily but be resolved quickly. While directing all the district officers connected through virtual medium, the Chief Minister said that even during Tehsil days, the complaints coming from CM Helpline 1905 should be immediately updated on the portal.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also spoke to some of the complainants of CM Helpline through phone in which the complainant Bhavna Phulara of Udham Singh Nagar told that her ration card was not displayed online, due to which her Ayushman card could not be made. Her complaint has been resolved in just 5 days of complaining to CM Helpline. For which complainant Bhavna Phulara expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister.

During the conversation with the Chief Minister, Nainital complainant Sarvesh Sharma informed that there was no water coming to his house for several days. While laying the new pipeline, the old pipeline of his house was broken. No officer was ready to listen. But just a few days after complaining to the CM Helpline, his complaint has been resolved. Complainant Sarvesh Sharma praised the CM Helpline and expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Complainant Sukhjeevan Singh from Haridwar informed the CM that the construction work of the road was done in his colony Vasant Vihar a few days ago. He had lodged a complaint on the CM helpline regarding poor road construction work. After filing the complaint, the road was rebuilt last Sunday itself. He praised the CM Helpline and expressed his gratitude towards the CM. Hearing the complaint of complainant Vivek from Dehradun, the Chief Minister immediately directed the District Magistrate Dehradun for speedy resolution of the pending complaint. He also asked the district officers to hold regular meetings regarding the CM Helpline.

It was informed in the meeting that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, arrangements have also been made to report the officers who do not work regularly on the CM Helpline portal. Along with this, the system of message alerts related to the communication made by the officers with the complainants has also been started. Training is being provided regarding communication skills training of calling executives. Also, the percentage of complaints closed satisfactorily has increased from 60 percent to 61 percent in the last one month.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman Infrastructure Monitoring Council Vishwas Dawar, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, DGP Abhinav Kumar, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, District Magistrates, SSPs and SPs and other officials of various districts were present through virtual medium.