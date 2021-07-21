PVSS felicitates Corona warriors, distributes ration to disabled persons

By Our Staff REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Jul: Gulshan Bahri, Head, Parvatiya Viklang Sewa Sansthan, held a meeting on 18 July at Inder Road to distribute ration kits to about 50 disabled persons facing difficulties in the Corona period. Some crutches were also provided on the occasion. All corona restrictions were followed and nobody was allowed without a mask.

Five corona warriors were also felicitated at the function for their good work, namely Mahendra Ahuja, Devendra Singh Bhasin, Ved Prakash Duggal, Jitendra Dandona and Dr Himanshu Joshi. President of Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Gurbaksh Singh Rajan was the Chief Guest and Dr S Farooq, the special guest. Other guests included Sardar Gulzar Singh, General Secretary, Shri Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Sewa Singh Matharu and RK Bakshi. The event was presided over by Brig KG Behl (Retd).

Gulshan Bahri explained about the various projects being taken up by his organisation to help disabled people earn their livelihood.

Chief Guest Gurbaksh Singh Rajan praised the efforts of the Parvatiya Viklang Sewa Sansthan, and Gulshan Bahri. Dr Farooq said that such contributions were a great help to the needy. Also present at the function were Ravindra Singh Anand, Roshni Dhiman, Gulasta Khanam, Anita Sharma, Taniya, Rajendra Thapa, Sunder Thapa, Akram, Shafiqur Rehman, Chanchal Kumar and others.