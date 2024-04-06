Quantum University celebrates Cultural & Tech Fusion on 2nd Day of Dharohar 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Roorkee, 5 Apr: The atmosphere at Quantum University was electric on the second day of its annual festival, Dharohar 2024. The campus was alive with a blend of cultural and technical activities, as students and faculty came together to celebrate the spirit of innovation and creativity. The day was marked by the presence of guests including Yashpal Sardana, Associate Vice President and Plant Head at Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Haridwar, and RK Singh, Chief General Manager at Engineers India Limited, who were the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively. A major highlight of the day was Srijan 2.0, the Startup Expo 2024, which featured over 10 startups from Uttarakhand. Innovative startups such as Zermonk, Indian Hempstore, and Bakri Chhap showcased their pioneering products, illustrating the vibrant startup ecosystem in the region.

The Shyamji Auditorium was the focal point for the inauguration of various competitions and programmes. The day commenced with Saraswati Vandana and a Garhwali welcome dance. Yashpal Sardana, in his address, emphasised the importance of cultural activities in providing students with inspiration and new direction. The Quantum University family, including Founder Shyam Sundar Goyal, Co-Founder Anil Goyal, Chancellor Ajay Goyal, Vice-Chairman Shobhit Goyal, Vice Chancellor Prof. Vivek Kumar, and other dignitaries, took part in viewing the innovative projects and startups displayed across the campus.

The Prototype Expo under Srijan 2.0 was an example of the creativity of the students, showcasing early-stage startups and innovative prototypes. The day also saw the inauguration of the Partners Unity Fest, a collaboration with various organisations like Wowelz, Womennovator, ADIF, etc., highlighting the university’s commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. The Inter-University competitions, such as group dance, singing, and technical contests saw enthusiastic participation from students across universities like Dev Bhoomi, RIT, COER, etc., showcasing their talents and creativity. The students were awarded trophies and certificates by the Chief Guest.

Quantum students received the Achievers’ Awards for their outstanding performances. Prachi Tyagi won the Creative Innovation Prize for her ranking as the top 2nd woman hacker at TCS HackQuest Season 8. Dipanshu Kumar won the Entrepreneurial Spirit Recognition for his startup “Nutrition Adda” and has filed a patent, too. He has also won the best startup award at UKUM (Uttarakhand Udyog) Mahotsav 2023.

Various events like Robo Race, E-Poster Making, Business Plan, Film Making, Fusion BYTE-QHACK 24, Bridge Design, Fast and Furious, Pirates of Circuit, Rangoli Competition, will be organised on the third day, 6 April.

The Chief Guest, Yashpal Sardana, commended the students for their hard work and leadership, while presenting awards and trophies to the winners.

The third day will conclude with a performance by the young and talented singer Nikk, promising an unforgettable music and dance experience for the students.