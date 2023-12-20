Quantum University receives top honours at ‘Prerna Vimarsh-2023’ Film Festival

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Roorkee, 19 Dec: Quantum University recently emerged as the winner at the 3-day ‘Prerna Vimarsh-2023’, the Prerna Chitra Bharti Film Festival held in Noida. This event, organised in collaboration with the Prerna Research Institute Trust and Gautam Buddha University, aimed to highlight the theme of ‘Self-realisation of India’. Quantum University’s film ‘Broken Wings’ stood out among all the other participants and was widely acclaimed for its exceptional creativity and talent. The content of the film resonated with the festival’s theme and successfully captivated audiences.

The Prerna Chitra Bharti Film Festival was organised with focus on the social media, print media, web media, electronic media, author discussion, media teachers, and student discussion, with a special session based on the Prerna Chitrabharti Film Festival. The event mainly focuses on subjects like Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Indian Democracy, Tribal Society, Culture of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Environment, Rural Development, Freedom Movement, Future India, Social Harmony, Religion and Spirituality and Women Empowerment. This festival encourages making and showing films that celebrate ancient knowledge and values. It’s a stage for artists from all over the country to share their work on art, culture, heritage, civilisation, history, dialect, and language. It’s a valuable initiative as it offers an opportunity for aspiring students and filmmakers to showcase their talents and contribute to the rich history of Indian civilisation, knowledge, and culture.

Arun Arora, a founding member of Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna, shared his insights on the significance of cinema and culture at the festival. Keeping in line with the theme, Arora emphasised the relevance of cinema and culture and said, “Cinema serves as a powerful medium for the global promotion of Indian civilisation and culture.” He also highlighted the unique identity of Indian cinema as a representation of Indianness and commended the ‘Prerna Vimarsh-2023 festival for the student-centric approach that provides a strong platform for aspiring film students. Congratulating Quantum University he said, “’Broken Wings’ not only captivated audiences but also exemplified the unique spirit of Indian cinema.

Dr Vivek Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Quantum University, congratulated the team and said, “Congratulations Team for this well-deserved victory. ‘Broken Wings’ has not only brought honour to our institution but has also showcased the exceptional talent and creativity that defines us. As we celebrate this success, we look forward to continuing our journey of telling stories that resonate and inspire.”