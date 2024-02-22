Quantum University signs MOU with L&T for Training & Placement of Students

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Roorkee, 21 Feb: Quantum University has announced its collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) EduTech, one of India’s top private sector companies. This partnership was made official on 20 February with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that represents a significant achievement in bridging the gap between academia and industry. The MOU was signed in the presence of Dr Amit Dixit, Registrar of Quantum University, Febin MF, Head of EduTech – College Connect, and AR Soni, Executive Vice President – Corporate Office, Delhi.

This partnership aims to make students industry-ready by offering them outstanding exposure to real-world problems and the chance to secure job offers from prestigious MNCs, with packages reaching into the Crores.

L&T is one of the largest companies in India’s private sector. It is ranked No. 4 on LinkedIn’s Top Companies India List. L&T EduTech is committed to promoting talent worldwide and strives to be the preferred choice among students, employers, and the workforce.

Under this collaboration, Quantum University’s engineering students will have the unique opportunity to receive professional training, internships, and placement support from L&T EduTech, focusing on civil and mechanical engineering disciplines. This professional development approach prepares students for high-paying jobs. This strategic partnership with L&T EduTech will extend exceptional placement offers to the students, ensuring a direct pathway to promising career opportunities in the engineering sector. It will equip students with industry connections, thereby opening the door to highly rewarding positions within leading multinational corporations.

L&T will provide Quantum’s students with exclusive access to a curated selection of job offers and a bright future in a competitive job market. Registrar of Quantum University, Amit Dixit, stated, “The partnership with L&T EduTech represents an exciting development for our students. This collaboration is a leap towards creating a workforce that is well-prepared to contribute to the engineering sector with innovation, skill, and confidence.”