Quantum University’s Pankaj Batra shines at IndiaSkills 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Roorkee, 21 May: Quantum University student Pankaj Batra of BTech CSE won a Silver Medal at the country’s largest talent competition IndiaSkills 2024, conducted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in New Delhi from 15 to 19 May.

The event drew over 2.5 lakh participants, and 900 students and 400 industry experts were shortlisted from more than 30 states and union territories.

Quantum’s student Pankaj secured second place in the Mobile App Development category.

The 4-day-long IndiaSkills event allowed participants to showcase their diverse skills and talent on a national platform across 61 skills – from traditional crafts to cutting-edge technologies. The students also participated in 9 exhibition skills such as drone filmmaking, textile weaving, leather shoemaking, and prosthetics-makeup. Despite the neck to neck competition, Pankaj gave his all, showing great skill and dedication. He stood out with his creative ideas and hard work, impressing everyone around him.

With the help of the best industry trainers, the winners will be prepared for the WorldSkills Competition scheduled to take place in Lyon, France, in September 2024. On hearing of the student’s achievement, Ajay Goyal, Chairman of Quantum University, stated, ‘We are immensely proud of Pankaj’s achievement at the IndiaSkills 2024 Competition. His dedication and hard work have brought honour to our university. We are confident that with the same spirit and determination, Pankaj will excel at the WorldSkills Competition in Lyon and showcase his skills on a global platform. “