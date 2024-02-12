Quantum Varsity hosts Budget Conclave

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

ROORKEE, 10 Feb: Quantum University successfully organized another edition of its ‘ Budget Conclave 2024′ on 10th February, marking a significant initiative to educate the students on India Budget . Aimed at providing an in-depth understanding of the budget ‘s impact across various sectors, this event addressed professionals, industry experts, and academicians. The event featured a distinguished panel, including Prof Vivek Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Manish Srivastava, Director of Quantum School of Business, CA Harshit Gupta, and Adv. Mahesh Mishra, a renowned corporate lawyer at the High Court.

The ‘ Budget Conclave 2024′ was an exclusive platform where experts shared their knowledge and illuminated the complexities of the interim Union budget . Each panelist brought his/her specialized knowledge to the forefront and facilitated a rich discussion on the budget ‘s implications. Adding depth to the discussions, Vice Chancellor remarked, “The Union Budget is not just a fiscal blueprint but a reflection of our collective aspirations and a roadmap towards sustainable economic growth.” His statement highlighted the budget ‘s key role in shaping the nation’s future.

Chartered Accountant Harshit Gupta added a crucial financial angle to the conversation, stating, ‘This year’s budget , with its allocation of more than Rs 11 lakh crore towards rail, road, and modern infrastructure, opens a gateway of opportunities for the youth. It not only aims at enhancing the nation’s economic backbone but also at empowering the next generation with the promise of a brighter future through improved connectivity and job creation.”

The Budget Conclave was a dynamic gathering that provided an excellent opportunity to share their ideas and perspectives. The event was in line with the university’s commitment to promoting a well-informed academic and professional community. The event included a Q&A session with experts, easing an informative exchange of information for students. The discussions and presentations were insightful and thought–provoking, and the participants, both students and professionals, left with a deeper understanding of the potential impact on the economy.

Quantum University is devoted to helping students learn and share ideas. By hosting events like the ‘Budget Conclave 2024,’ the university keeps showing its dedication to teaching students about important national policies. Quantum University is planning to organize more such events in the future for the benefit of its students.