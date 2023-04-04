Quantum Varsity hosts Conference on AI in Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Science

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 3 Apr: The School of Health Science at Quantum University recently hosted a two-day National Conference on “Paradigm Shift to Artificial Intelligence in Emerging Trends of Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Science of Futuristic Approach of Health Care”. The conference brought together renowned academicians, entrepreneurs, researchers, and subject matter experts from across the country, who participated in various sessions and presented 217 research papers, shedding light on important topics in the field of health.

Professor Ranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor of Shobhit University, was the Chief Guest. He highlighted the significance of the topic. Professor Anil Kumar Sharma, Vice President of Pharmaceuticals, was a special guest at the event. The conference served as a platform to showcase the scientific efforts and achievements in the field of health and nutraceutical science being conducted in various universities across the country. In order to address the increasing health problems in the country, participants were encouraged to present new perspectives and ideas. Prof Ranjit Singh said, “I am delighted to see such a wonderful congregation of experts, researchers, and students who have come together to discuss the topic. I am confident that this conference will pave the way for new insights and perspectives that will revolutionise the healthcare sector.”

Vice Chancellor of Quantum University Dr Vivek Kumar expressed his gratitude to all the distinguished guests, participants, and attendees for making the event a success. He said, “As the conference aims to bring together experts from various fields of Health Care and Artificial Intelligence, we are overwhelmed by the response we received today and look forward to organising similar events in the future.”

The conference enabled the exchange of ideas and encouraged collaboration between AI and healthcare experts.