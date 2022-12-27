Qureshi’s arrest exposes nexus with then Harish Rawat Govt: Manvir Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Dec: BJP’s State Media In charge Manvir Singh Chauhan today claimed that the arrest of the meat mafia don, Shakeel Qureshi, and recovery of hundreds of crores of rupees worth undeclared income from him had exposed his links with the then Harish Rawat Government which had appointed him to an important Lal Batti post.

Chauhan further alleged that Qureshi had no direct relationship with Uttarakhand but, despite being an outsider, he had been appointed to a Lal Batti post by the then Chief Minister Harish Rawat. Now his arrest and the discovery of black money showed his close nexus with Harish Rawat and other Congress leaders. Chauhan said that Harish Rawat was now saying that Qureshi had been appointed to promote Himalayan Goat meat but Qureshi had done nothing in this regard and only engaged in promotion of his illegal business and loot the resources of Uttarakhand.