Racist Politics

Congress Telangana CM-to-be Revanth Reddy’s comment on former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, claiming to have superior ‘Telangana DNA’ over his predecessor’s ‘Bihari’ one, has exposed an inherent bias incompatible with the constitutional post he is soon to fill. Telangana will now be ruled for the next five years by a person who lacks the objectivity to function as a democratically elected leader. Had he used the same metaphor about a more entitled community, he would have been roundly condemned for the ‘hate speech’, with demands raised that he not be made Chief Minister. Sadly, the Congress party and its ‘High Command’ have failed to take action,thereby betraying the high values they once

represented in the past.

It has become fashionable among some politicians of the South to adopt an anti-North attitude, even to the extent of being abusive. The racist DMK, of course, leads the pack, with the most recent nonsense being spouted by its MP Senthilkumar in Parliament about ‘gaumutra’ states of the north. Tamil Nadu Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin’s stated resolve, recently, to ‘destroy Sanatan Dharma’ has been a mere reiteration of a policy that has been adopted in the state against Hindus, particularly the Brahmins.

This section of politicians, who by no means represent the thinking of the general populace, have no card to play other than the imagined Dravidian identity. In a day and age when DNA

tests can dispel any such misconception, this racism still finds traction as a political ideology. This is now being sought to blanket the entire South through a new narrative – of having to carry the burden of a ‘backward’ North, particularly economically.

One’s true nature becomes known when one becomes prosperous. Does it lead to selfishness, increased greed, or a spirit of generosity – extending a helping hand for others to rise? If it is, indeed, true that the South has progressed because of its special qualities and the North has had nothing to do with it, should it not be providing leadership and guidance to the rest of the nation on how to replicate the process? Why do they forget that Bihar and its neighbouring states were once among the most prosperous parts of the sub-continent? Given the right leadership, they could reach those heights again. Bihar’s ruling coalition is today a part of the same alliance with the DMK. How will they work together if such racism is resorted to? How does such politics even exist in present day India? Such contempt for fellow human beings! Time to wake up and take corrective action.