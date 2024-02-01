Radha Raturi assumes charge as U’khand Chief Secretary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Jan: Uttarakhand got its first woman Chief Secretary today, when Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary of the state.

She assumed charge from her predecessor, Dr SS Sandhu, who retired today after serving on an extension period of 6 months after attaining superannuation age in September last.

Orders appointing Radha Raturi as Chief Secretary and asking her to take charge were issued this morning under the signature of Secretary Shailesh Bagoli

After taking over as the new Chief Secretary, Radha Raturi listed her priorities while talking to the media. She said that the priority of the government at this time is to implement the UCC and arrangements will be made in this regard. Apart from this, focus will also be on effective implementation of welfare schemes and sound progress of development projects. The CM’s announcements will also be given due priority, she noted.

Raturi is due to retire on 31 March but speculation is she may be granted three to six months extension beyond March in view of the general elections and various other administrative reasons.

Raturi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this decade would be that of Uttarakhand. State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also taking Uttarakhand forward as per the vision of the Prime Minister. As per the vision of the Chief Minister, continuous work will be done towards extending the benefits of development schemes to the last person.

Earlier outgoing Chief Secretary D SS Sandhu handed over charge to the new Chief Secretary.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli, Arvind Singh Hyanki and Radhika Jha along with many other senior officers were also present.