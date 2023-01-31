Rahul Gandhi concluded Yatra safely in Kashmir because of abrogation of Article 370: Dhami

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 30 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the two day BJP State Executive meeting, here, today. On the concluding day of the BJP’s State Executive Meet, along with BJP State Chief Mahendra Bhatt, he also addressed a press conference.

Speaking to media persons, the CM emphasised that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could complete his Bharat Jodo Yatra safely in the Kashmir Valley only as a result of abrogation of Article 370. Dhami said that abrogation of the article related to grant of special status to Jammu & Kashmir had sent a positive message to the whole country. The fact that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could conclude his Bharat Jodo Yatra safely and peacefully actually was a befitting reply given to those parties that had been claiming that the abrogation had not made any difference in the valley.

Dhami reminded that, in the past, the Tricolour was hoisted in the valley under the shadow of guns and amid tight security under various governments. Now, the political parties are able to organise programmes openly and publicly in the Kashmir valley and the leaders are able to travel safely.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also praised the efforts in handling the Joshimath disaster. He assured that better rehabilitation of the disaster affected families in Joshimath would be ensured after the receipt of the final report from the experts. Targeting the Congress, he said that their leaders, on the one hand, are giving suggestions to the government regarding the Joshimath disaster and, on the other, are also trying their best to tarnish the image of the state to achieve their very narrow political objectives.

BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, National General Secretary in charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam, BJP State General Secretaries and State Media In charge Manveer Chauhan were present at the press interaction.