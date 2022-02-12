Rahul Gandhi obsessed with Jinnah: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 Feb: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming he was possessed by Jinnah’s ghost. He was, therefore, speaking the language of Jinnah.

Biswa was addressing the media at a local hotel today. He claimed that many Congress leaders were obsessed with Jinnah, currently, which was bad for the country. He attacked the Congress for questioning the quality of the vaccines made in India and seeking evidence of the surgical strike. The Assam CM also took a jibe at veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat. He said that Rawat called himself the Bhisma Pitamah of current politics in Uttarakhand but Rawat ought to remember that Bhishma was with the Kauravas and had lost the Mahabharata battle. Sarma said that probably Harish Rawat had realised that he was in the wrong but as he had benefited from the Congress so much, he could only contest from that party.

Biswa also claimed that, while touring the state, he could feel clearly there was a Modi and Dhami wave. People wanted to bless the work done by the BJP government of the state under the guidance of PM Modi by giving them a majority once again.

Sarma reminded that Harish Rawat was promising to open a Muslim University in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand did not need a Muslim University. The children here had to become doctors and engineers, not something else after studying in a Muslim university. He asserted that the prices of oil or gas cylinders in the country were increasing since the time of the Congress. If there had been no partition, India would have been beautiful and united, but the Congress divided the country.

Sarma claimed that his government was still washing the stains of minority appeasement by Congress governments in Assam. Here, too, the Congress leaders, who had declared a holiday on Friday for Namaz, were now promising a Muslim university in closed rooms. BJP would never allow this intention of Congress to be fulfilled in Devbhoomi. The Congress was reviving the minority appeasement policy, and needed to be punished with lifelong political exile, he asserted. What was happening in Karnataka could be seen by all where the girls were being tricked into wearing hijab and diverted away from the studies. If the minority appeasement of Congress continued like this, such problems could emerge even in Devbhoomi. That is why the Congress had to be defeated not once but always so that no one could ever think of following the policy of minority appeasement. Their leader Kapil Sibal was advocating for the hijab in the Supreme Court and another Congress lawyer was doing the same in the Karnataka High Court.

He claimed that anti-national forces were conspiring to change the proportion of population in the country, especially in the states adjacent to the border. The people of Devbhoomi had to be careful. He was saying so because Assam was already a victim of this. He said that Congress was so shameless that it called General Rawat a street goon and was now asking for votes in his name.