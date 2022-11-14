Rahul Mittra & Imtiaz Ali launch Army’s ‘Dil Maange More Film Fest

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Udhampur, 13 Nov: Prominent Bollywood filmmakers Rahul Mittra and Imtiaz Ali inaugurated the ‘Dil Maange More Short Film Festival’, an initiative of the Indian Army, to motivate and empower the youth of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Udhampur on Sunday.

Nearly 15,000 youth through online and offline mode connected with the award-winning duo as they conducted a workshop on cinema for budding filmmakers. They were also joined by filmmakers Umesh Shukla and Rahat Kazmi, as well as popular TV actress Sara Khan and Tariq Khan.

A curtain raiser press conference was organised in Udhampur to officially announce this initiative of the Indian Army to showcase the talent of the youth of J&K and Ladakh to the world.

Major General SS Patil, GOC, 71 Sub Area, Udhampur, said that the Indian Army is steadfast in its endeavour of nation-building and lending all support possible to the youth of J&K and Ladakh for their growth and development. DMM SFF is one such step in that direction.

Curator of the festival, Captain Rahul Bali said Dil Maange More Festival is aimed at empowering the youth of J&K and Ladakh and create success stories for others to emulate.