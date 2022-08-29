Rahul Mittra & Saurabh Shukla also to be awarded at Bollywood Festival Norway

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 26 Aug: Award-winning filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra, veteran action director & father of film star Vicky Kaushal-Sham Kaushal, popular actor-writer-director Saurabh Shukla, representatives of top Indian film production houses, Iranian actress Helia Emami, amongst others will open this year’s Bollywood Festival Norway, coinciding with the festival’s 20 year jubilee celebrations.

This year the festival will see the participation from countries including India, Iran, Bangladesh and Scandinavia. This year the festival will see the participation from countries including India, Iran, Bangladesh and Scandinavia.

This year’s festival opening would be held at three places, but the main ceremony would be at Lørenskog hus Cinema, which will also witness a workshop on cinema jointly conducted by Rahul Mittra, Sham Kaushal & Saurabh Shukla, apart from a concert paying homage to late Lata Mangeshkar & dance performances on popular Hindi & Norwegian film songs. This year’s festival opening would be held at three places, but the main ceremony would be at Lørenskog hus Cinema, which will also witness a workshop on cinema jointly conducted by Rahul Mittra, Sham Kaushal & Saurabh Shukla, apart from a concert paying homage to late Lata Mangeshkar & dance performances on popular Hindi & Norwegian film songs.

While Rahul Mittra & Saurabh Shukla will be awarded for their contribution to Indian cinema & for consistently backing good content, Sham Kaushal will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his exemplary work in the field of action, direction & stunt coordination in Bollywood & Hollywood movies. While Rahul Mittra & Saurabh Shukla will be awarded for their contribution to Indian cinema & for consistently backing good content, Sham Kaushal will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his exemplary work in the field of action, direction & stunt coordination in Bollywood & Hollywood movies.

Bollywood Festival is one of Scandinavia’s biggest film festivals, devoted to greater appreciation of Indian cinema and culture by showcasing films, supporting emerging filmmakers, recognizing the leadership of entertainment industry performers and business leaders and promoting diverse perspectives of the Indian diaspora. By bringing the best of Indian cinema to Norway, Bollywood Festival Norway presents a singular platform that fosters creative and technical talent & cultural exchange.