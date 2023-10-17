Raid on cow smugglers, over 200 kg of beef, 6 animals recovered

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Oct: Acting on confidential information given by IG, Garhwal, Karan Singh Nagnyal, SSP, Dehradun, Ajai Singh constituted a special team to take action against those involved in illegal cow slaughter. While 4 accused involved in crime have been arrested with the meat of slaughtered animals during the raid, search is still underway for others involved.

In a statement issued today, SSP Ajai Singh asserted that crimes like illegal animal slaughter, animal cruelty and cow slaughter will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Doon Police will run a campaign and take the strictest action against all such criminals.

On a tip off, SSP Ajai Singh constituted a special team and raided the site in Muslim Colony under City Police Station (Nagar Kotwali) where cow slaughter was underway. A shop located in Muslim Colony was raided from where over 200 kg of chopped animal meat and 6 live animals were recovered. Four persons engaged in illegal animal slaughter were arrested at the spot, from whose possession the tools used for cutting meat were also recovered. During the interrogation, the four arrested informed that the cows and meat belonged to Avesh Qureshi and Sultan. It was at their request that all four were carrying out illegal slaughter of animals here for the past one week. They further claimed that Avesh and Sultan had said that they possessed a license for animal slaughter, and Anees alias Billu, resident of Muslim Colony, Dehradun, had given his shop on rent for the slaughter. A case has been registered against the four arrested persons under Section 429 Indian Penal Code, Section 11 Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 4/25 Arms Act. Six live animals recovered from the spot were sent to the Kanji House in Kedarpur and the samples of meat recovered from the post has been also collected for the purpose of testing, while the remaining meat was destroyed as mandated under the law.

Those arrested are Abdullah (aged 19 years), son of Suleman, resident of Najibabad in District Bijnor; Bilal Qureshi (aged 21 years), son of Mahebub, resident Madawali in district Bijnor; Azeem (aged 19 years), son of Mau Naushad, resident of Qutubsher Colony in Saharanpur, and Ali Qureshi (also aged 19 years), son of Kaleem Qureshi, resident of Qutubsher Colony in Saharanpur.

In addition, 3 others are wanted in the case including the mastermind of the illegal trade, Avesh Qureshi, a resident of Saharanpur and his partner, Sultan, a resident of Najibabad in district Bijnor, and Anees, a resident of Muslim Colony under City Police Station in Dehradun. Anees is the owner of the shop where this illegal business was being carried out.

Apart from the chopped meat and six live animals, tools like knives and choppers and a pick-up vehicle bearing registration number UP 13AT 6941 were also recovered from the site and have been seized.