Rains, cloudburst wreak havoc in Doon, 3 bridges swept away

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 20 Aug: A cloudburst occurred in the early hours in village Sarkhet in Maldevta in Dehradun district, causing heavy damage in the area. Water entered a hotel on Maldevta Road after incessant rains. In all 3 bridges in Dehradun were washed away due to heavy flow of water in the rivers! The big bridge on the Raipur-Thano Road located in village Saura Saroli was washed away resulting in cut off of Raipur-Jolly Grant road. In Dehradun, connectivity to nearly a hundred villages in the region has been cut off due to landslides and collapse of bridges. Due to heavy rains, debris inside the city’s Tapkeshwar Temple has caused havoc in the area. The water reached the Shivling and engulfed the temple making the priests run for their lives as the water filled up the entire cave that houses the original temple structure.

In the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the affected area to inspect. In addition, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi also camped himself in Raipur area to supervise the rescue operations, besides local MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’. The CM sought information from the Disaster Management Department about the situation arising due to heavy rains at various places in the state. Administration was directed to be on full alert mode. Disaster management teams were working continuously in the affected areas even as this report was being written.

Dhami has requested everyone not to travel unnecessarily and avoid going towards the rivers and downstream areas. Ration, utensils, milk, beds, beddings, clothes, stretchers and other items of daily and emergency use have been dispatched to the affected area. Three seriously injured were airlifted by helicopter from this area.

While in Dehradun, in village Saura Saroli on the main Raipur Thano Road, a car was stuck in the river. SDRF team reached the spot and while a young man was safely rescued from the car, his father could not be located and is reportedly missing. A search operation was still underway to locate him. Due to the heavy rains last night, many areas of the district were damaged. A part of the Song river bridge on the Raipur-Thano motor road was washed away due to heavy rains. In addition, there were reports of heavy damages and landslides at places like Maldevata, Sarkhet, Timli, Mansinghwala, Bhans Bada, Serki, Chamroli, etc.

District Magistrate Sonika was also present on the spot since morning and engaged in overseeing the relief and rescue operations. Help was dispatched by the district administration wherever required. Several houses were damaged in a cloudburst in Sarkhet in Dehradun district, while some people were injured, who were airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Three bridges were washed away due to heavy rains in the capital. These bridges are Saura Saroli bridge on river Song near Raipur, Ranipokhari bridge on Rishikesh-Dehradun Road and Tapkeshwar Mahadev bridge in Dehradun Cantt area. The collapse of the bridges has created a huge problem for the people as connectivity to many villages and colonies remains cut off now.