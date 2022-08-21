Rains, cloudburst wreak havoc in Doon, 3 bridges swept away

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH
DEHRADUN, 20 Aug: A cloudburst occurred in the early hours in village Sarkhet in Maldevta in Dehradun district, causing heavy damage in the area. Water entered a hotel on Maldevta Road after incessant rains. In all 3 bridges in Dehradun were washed away due to heavy flow of water in the rivers! The big bridge on the Raipur-Thano Road located in village Saura Saroli was washed away resulting in cut off of Raipur-Jolly Grant road. In Dehradun, connectivity to nearly a hundred villages in the region has been cut off due to landslides and collapse of bridges. Due to heavy rains, debris inside the city’s Tapkeshwar Temple has caused havoc in the area. The water reached the Shivling and engulfed the temple making the priests run for their lives as the water filled up the entire cave that houses the original temple structure.
In the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the affected area to inspect. In addition, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi also camped himself in Raipur area to supervise the rescue operations, besides local MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’. The CM sought information from the Disaster Management Department about the situation arising due to heavy rains at various places in the state. Administration was directed to be on full alert mode. Disaster management teams were working continuously in the affected areas even as this report was being written.
Dhami has requested everyone not to travel unnecessarily and avoid going towards the rivers and downstream areas. Ration, utensils, milk, beds, beddings, clothes, stretchers and other items of daily and emergency use have been dispatched to the affected area. Three seriously injured were airlifted by helicopter from this area.
While in Dehradun, in village Saura Saroli on the main Raipur Thano Road, a car was stuck in the river. SDRF team reached the spot and while a young man was safely rescued from the car, his father could not be located and is reportedly missing. A search operation was still underway to locate him. Due to the heavy rains last night, many areas of the district were damaged. A part of the Song river bridge on the Raipur-Thano motor road was washed away due to heavy rains. In addition, there were reports of heavy damages and landslides at places like Maldevata, Sarkhet, Timli, Mansinghwala, Bhans Bada, Serki, Chamroli, etc.
District Magistrate Sonika was also present on the spot since morning and engaged in overseeing the relief and rescue operations. Help was dispatched by the district administration wherever required. Several houses were damaged in a cloudburst in Sarkhet in Dehradun district, while some people were injured, who were airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
Three bridges were washed away due to heavy rains in the capital. These bridges are Saura Saroli bridge on river Song near Raipur, Ranipokhari bridge on Rishikesh-Dehradun Road and Tapkeshwar Mahadev bridge in Dehradun Cantt area. The collapse of the bridges has created a huge problem for the people as connectivity to many villages and colonies remains cut off now.
CM Dhami leads rescue operations in Raipur and Tehri
By OUR STAFF REPORTER
DEHRADUN, 20 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted on-site inspection of disaster affected areas in Raipiur Block of Dehradun district and in Kumalda of district Tehri. The Chief Minister directed the Commissioner Garhwal and District Magistrate Tehri to take the people of the disaster affected area to safer places. He further directed that adequate arrangements be made for food and other essential items for them.
While inspecting the damaged bridge on Thana Marg, the Chief Minister directed the officers to make alternate arrangements at the earliest to ensure traffic movement. Dhami said that the administration and SDRF teams were continuously making relief and rescue operations as well as other arrangements in the disasteraffected areas. Legislators were monitoring every situation in their areas. The Chief Minister was taking stock of every situation by talking to the MLAs over the phone. He was also in touch with the army to take help if required in respect choppers. Meanwhile, state helicopters were also put on alert mode for disaster-affected areas.
Dhami inspected the disaster affected area sitting in a JCB machine. During the inspection, he instructed the officers that alternatives be ensured for traffic movement in of rescue operations and army respect of the roads which had been blocked due to landslides or collapse of bridges, etc. Where the supply of drinking water and electricity had been disrupted, proper arrangements be made for restoration of electricity and drinking water supply in the affected areas at the earliest, he further instructed.
On this occasion MLAs Umesh Sharma Kau, Pritam Singh Panwar, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar, DIG Garhwal KS. Naganyal, District Magistrate Tehri Dr Saurabh Gaharwar, SSP Tehri Navneet Singh Bhullar and officers of district administration were present. Later, Dhami also visited Max Hospital and inquired about the well being of the disaster victims admitted in Max Hospital. The Chief Minister wished speedy recovery to the injured persons and directed adequate arrangements for their proper treatment. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi was also with him at Max Hospital.