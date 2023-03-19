Rains continue to lash U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Mar: Thunderstorms, rain and hailstorms continued to lash many parts of Uttarakhand for the second continuous day today, increasing the misery of people. Light rains and snowfall have brought back the chill in the mountains as well as in the plains, forcing the people to wear woollens once again. Snowfall has been reported in high mountain peaks of the state including Kedarnath and Badrinath. Rains continued in most areas of the state including Dehradun through the day today. Due to snowfall and heavy rains in the hills, a drop in temperature has also been recorded in most areas. Continuous rain continued in Vikasnagar as well. While rains have come as a blessing for the forest department, since forest fires have extinguished in most of the areas due to rain , the rains and hailstorms also caused heavy damage to the mango and litchi crops which are currently in the blooming stage.

It started raining in Mussoorie late Friday night. Haridwar and Roorkee have also witnessed heavy rains since yesterday. Light rains were also reported from Pauri, Kotdwar and surrounding areas. The temperature has dropped significantly due to rains . On the other hand, rains have damaged the mango and litchi crops. Dense clouds were also seen in Rudraprayag district with a distinct possibility of rain here too. Rains and hailstorms were witnessed many areas of Nainital for the second day today. A significant drop in temperature has been recorded.