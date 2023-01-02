Rains, snowfall likely over next couple of days in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Dec: Due to the activation of Western low pressure disturbance, the weather pattern is likely to see change in the hills as well as in the plains of Uttarakhand over next couple of days . The State Weather Centre of Meteorological department has stated that there is a possibility of snowfall along with rain in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperatures are expected to reach four degrees Celsius in the plains of the state within the next one or two days . In such a situation, people will have to face extreme cold.

According to Vikram Singh, director of the Meteorological Centre, the western disturbance is likely to become fully active over the next 24 hours. A not very strong sunshine was noted in the capital Dehradun today, but light fog was witnessed in many areas of the state. In Dehradun, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees C while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 5 degrees Celsius over next 24 hours.

As a result of season’s first snowfall in Munsyari, mercury dropped to Minus 3 degrees there. The snowfall began on the peaks of Panchachuli, Rajarambha, Hansling in Munsyari during the day while light rain started in the lower areas. Snowfall also occurred at Kalamuni, Khaliyatop, Balanti Eco Farms after the temperature dropped. Snow fell in Munsyari town and nearby villages. This resulted in a drop in the temperature of Munsyari. The maximum temperature was recorded seven degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature minus 3 degrees Celsius. People had to resort to bonfires and heaters to avoid the cold. After snowfall , there is a possibility of increase in the number of tourists on New Year in the region.

The high altitude areas of Darma and Vyas valley located in the higher Himalayan region of Dharchula also received with the local residents.