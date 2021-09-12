Raj Bhavan Secretariat gives heartfelt farewell to Baby Rani Maurya

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Sep: In the farewell program organized by Raj Bhavan Secretariat, Secretary to the Governor, Brijesh Kumar Sant presented a memento to Maurya. Earlier, the Governor presented gifts to all the personnel of Raj Bhavan. On this occasion, Additional Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sonkar, Legal Advisor Kahkasha Khan, Finance Controller Dr. Tripti Srivastava and all the officers and employees posted in Raj Bhavan were present. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has invited the Governor for dinner tonight.