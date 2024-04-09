Raj Bhavan to set up ‘Butterfly Garden’ as part of campus beautification

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: The Raj Bhavan campus, here, is full of natural beauty and biodiversity. With the aim of increasing its beauty further, a “Butterfly Garden” will be set up in the Raj Bhavan very soon, so that visitors can see the colourful world of butterflies.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held an extensive discussion in this regard with Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Samir Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Lt General Singh said that, along with biodiversity, Uttarakhand also has a fascinating world of butterflies. Among the species of butterflies found across the country, most are found in abundance in Uttarakhand. He pointed out that there are various types of trees and plants in the Raj Bhavan campus suitable for butterflies and birds.

He added that the Raj Bhavan campus has gardens of various species of trees and plants and various types of flowers including the ‘Nakshatra Vatika’, ‘Bonsai Garden’ and ‘Rajprajneshwar Shiva Temple’ which attract visitors. To make the campus even more beautiful, a “Butterfly Garden” would also prove a major attraction.

Samir Sinha assured that an action plan would be prepared soon and work begun on the project. Sanjay Sondhi of ‘Titli Trust’ was also present on the occasion.