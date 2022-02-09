Raj Bhawan Advisory Board to promote classical, folk arts

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Feb: An advisory board is being constituted at Raj Bhawan for the promotion of classical music, dance, art and culture, especially the local fine arts of Uttarakhand. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) will be the Chairman of this advisory board of about 15 members. The members of the advisory board will include Vice Chancellors of state and reputed private universities, eminent personalities from social, educational and various other fields of Uttarakhand. Priority will be given to the preservation of traditional music, dance, culture, heritage and arts of Uttarakhand and promotion of fine arts among children and youth by the Advisory Board.

Governor Singh held a meeting with the officials of cultural organisation SPIC MACAY in this regard at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday regarding the action plan of this advisory board.

The Governor said that children living in remote areas and hill districts of Uttarakhand should also get training in classical songs, music, dance and the various arts. The Governor said that the message on burning issues of the state like reverse migration, women empowerment and preservation of local culture should reach the public through the fine arts. The Governor said that R&D on the cultural, religious heritage, traditional dances, music and various arts of Uttarakhand would be encouraged on priority basis by this advisory board. The meetings of this advisory board will be held thrice a year. As part of this, a conference on classical music and dance will be organised at Raj Bhawan. Eminent classical singers, musicians and dancers of the country and 20 school children, each, from every district of the state would be invited. The Governor said that India’s many thousands of years old traditions, culture, arts and civilisation have been very glorious. “We are increasingly returning to our rich culture, civilisation and traditions.”

He added that a revolution is needed in this field. Social messages, nationalism and patriotism should be conveyed to the common people through the arts. The new generation of the state should take the initiative to preserve the cultural heritage and arts of Uttarakhand. These should be propagated through the various media.