Raj Bhawan to hold seminar on women empowerment soon: Gurmit Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Mar: Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmit Singh today said that a seminar on women empowerment would be organised at Raj Bhawan soon, in which an effective action plan would be finalised for women empowerment in Uttarakhand. On the initiative of the Governor, the writing of two books in Hindi and English languages is also being encouraged on the life and struggle of women living in hills of Uttarakhand. This year these books will be published from Raj Bhawan. On the initiative of Governor Gurmit Singh Raj Bhawan’s quarterly magazine Nanda will be released on 8 March on the occasion of International Women’s Day. This magazine has been dedicated to the struggle of women of Uttarakhand.

In this regard, on Saturday, Lt-General Singh (Retd) took a meeting at Raj Bhawan of Secretary. The meeting was attended by Women Empowerment and Child Development Department, Hari Chandra Semwal, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Culture Director Beena Bhatt, eminent women writers of Uttarakhand, journalists and women social workers and they were urgd to prepare an effective action plan for women empowerment in Uttarakhand.

The Governor stated that women empowerment ought not be limited to ceremonial activity on March 8 only. This ought to be treated like a mission. He said that in reality there was a need for revolution in the field of thinking for women empowerment. Integration of government and social and private efforts was necessary for women empowerment and welfare of the girl child in the state. Only women could bring change in society and the country, if they were given opportunities.

He added that the women of Uttarakhand had made an important contribution in the development of the society and the state. But Uttarakhandi women had not been given due credit for their struggles and contributions. Women Self Help Groups were doing revolutionary work in the state, but efforts were also required towards increasing their income. SHGs products needed to be better marketed, advertised and established as international brands. SHGs would be encouraged in the state through MSME, Direct to Bank and Microfinance Schemes. He said that it was also necessary for women to get a share in the leadership in the state, and that they had to be encouraged to lead in all fields. More and more women ought to hold crucial positions in the state. Their role in decision making was crucial. Participation of women in policy making in the state be increased.

The Governor urged the officers present and women writers and journalists to prepare a concrete action plan on women empowerment. The Governor said that the concept of women empowerment should also be strengthened through social media.

On this occasion, Finance Controller Raj Bhawan Dr. Tripti Srivastava, Dr. Anjali Nauriyal, Bina Benjwal, Harvinder Noni Bagga, Radha Chatterjee, Vidya Wasan, other Raj Bhawan officials and social workers were present.