Rajeev Sharma elected Doon Bar Association President

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Feb: Advocate Rajeev Sharma has been elected President of the Dehradun Bar Association in the annual election of the Executive Committee.

It may be recalled that Sharma has also been Bar Association President in the past. This time, Sharma managed to defeat outgoing President Anil Sharma, Alok Ghildiyal, Manmohan Kandwal and Shivcharan Singh Rawat.

Sharma has been re-elected President after a long time. At the same time, Rajbir Singh Bisht again won the post of Secretary. As much as 70.11 percent voting was recorded in the election.

It may be recalled that, in all, 51 candidates were in the fray in the Bar Association elections. This time, 70.11 percent voting was recorded. Of the 3,815 lawyers eligible to vote, 2,675 exercised their franchise.

In addition, eight candidates each contested for the post of Vice President and Secretary.