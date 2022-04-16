Rajiv Kumar promises NITI Aayog’s help in U’khand’s development

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog, Dr Rajiv Kumar said, today, that the Aayog would help in the all-round development of Uttarakhand as much as possible. Dr Kumar was today in Dehradun and paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He also attended a programme held at the CM’s Residence organised by NGO HESCO’s founder Dr Anil Prakash Joshi and the ICICI Foundation. He appreciated the work of HESCO and ICICI Foundation for the commendable initiatives taken for the rural areas of Uttarakhand. Dr Rajiv Kumar observed that the state would progress rapidly if society, government and industry worked together for the development of the state.

Earlier, Kumar was presented a sapling by Chief Minister Dhami on his arrival.

It may be recalled that the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog holds the rank of a Union Cabinet Minister.