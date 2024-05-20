Rajiv Lochan Sah receives 2nd Pt Bhairav ​​Dutt Dhulia Award

By Our Staff Reporter

Lansdowne, 19 May: The 2nd Pandit Bhairav ​​Dutt Dhulia Journalism Award Ceremony was organised today by the Karmabhoomi Foundation Uttarakhand at a cineplex, here, today. ‘Nainital Samachar’ founder & Editor Rajiv Lochan Sah was awarded the Bhairav​​Dutt Dhulia Journalist Award.

The programme was inaugurated by Chief Guest Professor Shekhar Pathak, Karmabhoomi Foundation Chairperson Sumitra Dhulia, Secretary Himanshu Dhulia, Dr SP Naithani, Anirudh Sundriyal, former President of Press Club of India Umakant Lakhera by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The award was presented by Chief Guest Professor Pathak, Editor of ‘Pahad’. Sah was presented a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a shawl.

In his address, Shekhar Pathak said that journalism is facing many dangers. Attempts are being made to attack journalism continuously. Karmabhoomi was famous for its impartiality, independence, fearless thoughts. Its founder Bhairav ​​Dutt Dhulia was famous for his work.

Rajiv Lochan Sah said that journalism is facing many challenges in the present times but, despite this, the pen of fearless journalists remains the voice of the oppressed. He expressed concern that journalism of the present times is not able to live up to its standards due to which democratic values ​​are under threat.

Film director Tigmanshu Dhulia narrated interesting incidents about Pt Bhairav ​​Dutt Dhulia and the journey of Karmabhoomi.

Former President of Uttarakhand Press Club, Umakant Lakhera expressed his views on the struggle of journalists from the freedom movement till now.

On this occasion, Dr SP Naithani enumerated the contributions of Bhairav ​​Dutt Dhulia in awakening the spirit of freedom and social movement through journalism. Senior advocates Anirudh Sundriyal and Ajit Shant refreshed the memories of freedom fighter Bhairav ​​Dutt Dhulia’s journalism, freedom movement and social movement.

On this occasion, painter Devendra Naithani presented Bhairav ​​Dutt Dhulia’s painting and the book ‘Lansdowne Samaj Sanskriti Aur Itihas’ edited by late Ashwani Kotanala by Lansdowne Library President Dr SP Naithani to Foundation Chairperson Sumitra Dhulia.