Rajive Rekhi installed as Chairman, EIL Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: At a function held on the lawns of Hotel Madhuban on 15 May, Rajive Rekhi was installed as the Chairman of ‘The Experiment in International Living’, Dehradun Centre. Born and brought up in Dehradun, Rajive over the years has been associated with various organisations and has been helping them fulfill their social obligations.

At the well-attended function, the installing officer, Anil Mehra, National Vice Chairman of EIL, administered the oath of office to the new Chairman. Founder member Dr Arun Kumar and members of the National Council and Board of Trustees were also present. The outgoing Chairperson, Shalini Dhanda, and her team, presented their reports and extended their best wishes to EIL.

It was a proud moment for all when Anil Mehra presented the ‘Best Centre Trophy’ to the outgoing CC, Shalini Dhanda, for the year 2020-2021.

Rajive Rekhi introduced his Executive

Committee to the members and assured them that his team would work towards fulfilling the aims and objectives of EIL. He also thanked the members for reposing their trust in him and electing him to the post.

Incidentally, 15 May is also celebrated, every year, as International Day of Families. Rajive Rekhi greeted all present on this special occasion and welcomed them as part of the big EIL family. Sunita Rekhi explained to the gathering the significance of the theme and the role families can play in shaping future policies.

The evening was made special with live music enthralling the members with old Bollywood hits. After the official oath-taking was over, Vandana Malik and Sakshi Nanda handed out surprise gifts to the women in a Game of Chance. Pramod Kapur, Secretary, EIL Dehradun, proposed the vote of thanks.