Ram Effect

In the end, it was like any other Hindu ritual except for the emotional moment when Ram Lalla’s Murti had its eyes’ uncovered and came on screen for the first time. A long period in history entered another phase. From a figure carved in stone, the Pran Pratishtha has transformed it into the Deity of a significant Hindu Temple. Devotees can now worship there without any impediment in the way they do at any other temple in the country. It leaves one wondering why there was so much difficulty in reaching this point in the first place. This is something Indians will ask themselves in the days to come, particularly as the general elections approach.

Hopefully, this will even send out good vibes around the country and the world, where human suffering is being caused for what seem to be absolutely unsustainable reasons. Russia is continuing with its pointless war against Ukraine, merely because Vladimir Putin’s original gamble has failed and his ego cannot admit the fact. There are many justifications being given by ‘experts’, but they are not worth the price they are exacting in human lives. The same goes for the Israel-Hamas conflict, which needs to end but nobody knows exactly how.

In India we may be surprised at such goings-on, but we have our own tiny state of Manipur where it seems the people cannot live with each other because of thin slices of ethnicity! It was on the cusp of becoming a disproportionate achiever, especially in the realm of sports, but suddenly chose to score a self-goal! It is not possible to cure the deep-seated hatred being exhibited there through conventional methods. A solution can only emerge if they realise their mistake and understand that hate pays no dividends.

As people worship Ram Lalla, perhaps they will also understand the principles he represents and develop the strength to practice them, at least in India. They should apply the highest standards in personal behaviour and in their dealings with others. That would provide momentum to establishing in India the concept of Ram Rajya and, even, in dealing with global issues. Children should be laughing and celebrating in schools and play fields, not being slaughtered in pointless wars. Is that so difficult to understand?